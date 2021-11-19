BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you ready to get your Santa on?

If so, many will be happy to hear that SantaCon Buffalo returns, after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The St. Nick-themed North Pole Stroll, or bar crawl, is set for Saturday, Dec. 4, from 1:30p.m. to 7:30p.m.

People dress as Santa, elves, reindeer, ugly sweater or anything Christmas-themed.

This is a 21 and up event.

Tickets are $15, with a percentage of the sales benefiting the Boys & Girls Club. The registration fee includes admission, drink specials and giveaways.

Banshee Irish Pub owner, Conor Hawkins is looking forward to the event.

"Always a great event. Always a fun time. A lot of people Downtown. Good holiday spirit. One of my favorite bar days of the year," Conor Hawkins said.

Attendees work their way down Chippewa Street, in Downtown Buffalo popping in to a number of Buffalo hot spots.

The following bars are participating the benefit event:

SOHO

Banshee

Local

Taphouse

Rec Room

Venu

Bottoms Up

67 West

Cowboy

Tickets can be bought here.