BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "You Need To Calm Down," because Taylor Swift announced that more U.S. and Canada dates have been added to the Eras Tour 2024.

Swift shared the news on social media Thursday morning. Although she is not coming to Buffalo, she added six performances in Toronto from November 14, 2024, to November 23, 2024.

"You're On Your Own, Kid," so you better "Run" because verified fan registration is now open.

"Question...?" You can learn more about the Eras Tour here.