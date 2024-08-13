Are you ready for fall? Mayer Bros. Cider Mill and Bakery to open for the season on August 14

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you ready for fall? The Mayer Brothers Cider Mill and Bakery Store, a Western New York favorite, will open for its 172nd season on August 14.

Doughnuts, pies, cider and other gourmet goodies will be available.

Located at 1540 Seneca Creek Road at Transit Road in West Seneca, it will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Halloween and then 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thanksgiving.

The company said updates were done to the interior that will improve the shopping experience for customers.