Are you ready for fall? Mayer Bros. Cider Mill and Bakery opens for the season

Are you ready for fall? The Mayer Brothers Cider Mill and Bakery Store is now open for its 172nd season.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you ready for fall? The Mayer Brothers Cider Mill and Bakery Store, a Western New York favorite, is now open for its 172nd season.

Doughnuts, pies, cider and other gourmet goodies are available.

Located at 1540 Seneca Creek Road at Transit Road in West Seneca, it will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Halloween and then 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thanksgiving.

The company said updates were done to the interior that will improve the shopping experience for customers.

