BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are flights really the cheapest they have been since 2009?

The Motley Fool Ascent, which focuses on personal finances, said plane tickets have gotten cheaper and the trend should continue.

Jack Caporal, research lead at The Motley Fool Ascent, joined 7 Voices on Thursday to discuss the trend.

Caporal said airfare is at its lowest price since 2009 due to a number of factors including:



Airlines are adding capacity, returning to normal staffing levels, and maintenance is coming back online

Fuel prices are down

New routes are being added

More competition within the budget airline space

Caporal discussed airfare prices and more on Thursday, you can watch the full conversation in the video player above.