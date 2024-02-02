Are diapers cheaper in Canada? Comparing the prices of diapers in Western New York and Canada

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you have a baby at home you likely know how expensive diapers can be. So, if we told you you could save almost 50% on diapers, would you go out of your way to do that?

The topic is very popular among parents. Some moms online say they are driving to Canada to pay less for diapers. One mom wrote that after factoring tolls and sales tax from crossing the border she paid about $92.92 for three boxes of 136-count diapers. In the U.S. she says the same quantity would cost $150.69.

So we decided to check this out for you. We visited Walmart stores in both Cheektowaga and Ontario. We compared Huggies Little Snugglers in Fort Erie, Ontario to the same diapers in Cheektowaga at Walmart. We found they cost about 15 cents a diaper in Canada and 27 cents a diaper across the border.

Raziya Hill is the founder of "Every Bottom Covered" an organization that provides diapers to families struggling to afford them. She was shocked when she saw the price difference.

"I did not even know that was happening until you brought it to my attention," said Hill.

According to Hill, families typically spend up to $100 per child each month for diapers.

"There's been an inflated cost of diapers and there's been a supply chain breakdown and some sizes aren't available or some sizes have increased in cost because they're less available," said Hill.

She says if you are having trouble affording diapers, reach out to her organization. Meanwhile, she tells me she is going to work to find out why prices vary so much between here and Canada.

"I'm definitely going to be looking into that. I work with the National Diaper Bank Network and again we are a national organization and we lobby. I actually just came back from Albany and we're trying to get funding for diaper banks on the State budget," said Hill.

She says no parent should have to travel across the border to save money on diapers.