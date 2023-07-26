Architectural renderings unveiled for phase one of Marine Drive Apartments project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority has released the first architectural renderings for phase one of the Marine Drive Apartments project.

In February, BMHA announced plans to demolish and rebuild the seven 10-story apartments in phases.

According to BMHA, phase one of the project includes building a pair of 12-story towers that will bookend a row of two-story townhouses on the current surface parking lot. It will be a 362,000-square-foot complex that will include 296 apartments, a five-story parking garage, and three commercial spaces.

Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority

Construction on the $225 million phase one is expected to begin in 2024 with completion set for 2026.

“From its inception, we have purposely relied on a resident-driven design process for this once-in-a-lifetime project that will preserve and expand affordable housing on the Buffalo waterfront. The extremely positive resident reaction to the designs they saw at last night’s open house reinforced our mission to create a new Marine Drive Apartments that will make residents proud of where they live while building housing that truly fits the burgeoning Canalside neighborhood." - BMHA Executive Director Gillian D. Brown

Construction on phase two is expected to begin in 2027 and construction on phase three is expected to begin in 2029.

According to BMHA, the current towers have 616 units and when the new development is complete it will have 730 units. Current residents in good standing will have an opportunity to move into the new units.

