Arcade woman pleads guilty to rape, endangering the welfare of a child

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County District Attorney announced that 38-year-old Anna L. Holland of Arcade pleaded guilty to multiple charges including:



One count of third-degree rape

Seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Five counts of first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child

The district attorney's office said Holland admitted she engaged in sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 17 in the summer of 2024. In addition, she admitted to providing alcoholic beverages to a number of children under the age of 17. The maximum sentence under the indictment is four years in NYS Prison with 10 years of post-release supervision.

According to the DA, sentencing was adjourned until April 10 and Holland, who was out on bail, was released to the pre-trial release program.