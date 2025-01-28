Watch Now
Arcade woman pleads guilty to rape, endangering the welfare of a child

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County District Attorney announced that 38-year-old Anna L. Holland of Arcade pleaded guilty to multiple charges including:

  • One count of third-degree rape
  • Seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child
  • Five counts of first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child

The district attorney's office said Holland admitted she engaged in sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 17 in the summer of 2024. In addition, she admitted to providing alcoholic beverages to a number of children under the age of 17. The maximum sentence under the indictment is four years in NYS Prison with 10 years of post-release supervision.
According to the DA, sentencing was adjourned until April 10 and Holland, who was out on bail, was released to the pre-trial release program.

