Arcade man has raised more than $29,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities since 2018

ARCADE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Since 2018, 24-year-old Austin Wagner has raised more than $29,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Wagner, who is living with autism, sells cookies and raffle baskets that are donated by the community during the Arcade Winterfest to raise money.

The Ronald McDonald House of Western New York provides housing and help for families with children who are sick, and more than 500 families stay at the Buffalo House every year. The money goes towards its Access for All capital campaign — which helps make the house more wheelchair and handicap accessible.

Michelle, Austin's mom, says she couldn't be prouder of his generosity and how the community has shrouded her son with love.

"The community, the people I work with, friends and family, we couldn't do it without them," said Michelle.

The community says Austin is a pillar of the Arcade community and brings joy wherever he goes.

"Austin is a pretty iconic member of the community," said Harry Schatmeyer, the owner of the McDonald's in Arcade

In addition, the Ronald McDonald House is grateful for all Austin does.

"Austin is amazing, and the community of Arcade is amazing as well," said Marianne Hoover, Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House of Western New York.