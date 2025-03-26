Watch Now
Arcade man facing multiple charges in connection to alleged sexual abuse of a minor

ARCADE, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Arcade man is facing multiple charges in connection to the alleged sexual abuse of a minor, according to the Arcade Police Department.

Officer James Yansick led a four-month-long investigation into a reported sexual relationship between 41-year-old Brian J. Heim and a 14-year-old victim. A felony arrest warrant was issued following a grand jury indictment obtained by the Wyoming County District Attorney's Office.

Police said Heim turned himself in on Tuesday and was charged with two counts of second-degree rape, one count of first-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. He's being held in Wyoming County Jail without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on April 3.

