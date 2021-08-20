Aquatic invasive 'hydrilla' plant found at City of North Tonawanda Marina

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York Department of Environmental Conservation says the the aquatic invasive 'hyrdrilla' plant was found at the City of North Tonawanda Marina.

DEC officials say that the DEC and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are working to prevent the infestation from spreading.

Officials say they believe there are no other known infestations along the Niagara River.

If you're a boater visiting the marina, you're asked to lift your motors and clean your props by reversing and then forwarding several times to dislodge any hydrilla fragments before entering the Niagara River, and you should clean, drain, and dry your boats and trailers before launching into any new water body.

The DEC will apply copper to the site starting on the week of August 23 in order to prevent hydrilla from spreading to the Niagara River.

