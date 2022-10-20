Aquarium of Niagara to host free trick-or-treating event

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Aquarium of Niagara will partner with over 15 Niagara County businesses to host a free trick-or-treating event on the Aquarium's outdoor plaza, Whirpool Commons.

The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In addition to the trick-or-treating, there will be a costume contest, outdoor games, tarot card readings, and opportunities to see some of the Aquarium's ambassador animals. The Rescue Harbor seal exhibit will also be open for the duration of the event.

The event is free for all.

