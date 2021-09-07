Watch
Aquarium of Niagara shifts to fall hours

Posted at 5:15 AM, Sep 07, 2021
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Aquarium of Niagara is shifting to its fall hours on September 7th. The new hours are 9am to 5pm.

They're also dropping the price of admission for children to $10 for the rest of September. The aquarium recommends buying tickets online ahead of time so you don't have to wait at the door.

Admission is always free for Aquarium members, and members do not need to reserve timed tickets online ahead of their visit.

Regularly scheduled sea lion shows, penguin feedings, and rescued seal presentations are included with admission, and visitors can find program times here.

