Aquarium of Niagara named preferred developer of property on Second Street in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The USA Niagara Development Corporation (USAN) Board of Directors has named the Aquarium of Niagara (AON) as the preferred developer of property located at 535-579 Second Street in Downtown Niagara Falls.

“The redevelopment of this property – just one block from Niagara Falls State Park and the Niagara River Gorge – represents a unique opportunity to capitalize upon the continued revitalization of an iconic destination. This project will elevate the status of the aquarium, which is already a resident and visitor favorite, and further add to the abundant tourism opportunities in Niagara Falls.” - USAN President Anthony Vilardo

The USAN said the Aquarium's proposal includes an estimated $18 million phased expansion that would include



Interactive exhibit space

Rotating exhibitions

Robust event area

Food service and concessions

Retail offerings

Fully inclusive playground

According to USAN, the expanded footprint would double the Aquarium's current campus and complement programming at its main building, community plaza, and Great Lakes 360 project which is expected to be completed next spring.

“This planned project leverages our momentum and builds upon the Aquarium’s recent growth. The Aquarium is committed to creating new opportunities for visitors to connect to the natural world through quality, enriching experiences that encourage curiosity and inspire delight. This redevelopment project will position the Aquarium as a true quality-of-life asset for our community and a must-do destination for anyone visiting Niagara Falls.” - Aquarium of Niagara President & CEO Gary Siddall

The next steps include negotiating the principal terms and conditions of a development agreement and presenting those along with the general project plan to the directors for approval.

You can find conceptual renderings here.