Aquarium of Niagara art with a green message

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Here's some food for thought when it comes to the environment here in Western New York.

The Aquarium of Niagara held a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday for a new piece of artwork that highlights the danger of plastic pollution in local waterways.

The piece is called, An Unnatural Diet.

It features plastic found in local waterways.

The artist, Alexis Oltmer, was also on hand to answer questions.

This new exhibit was designed in partnership with the Aquarium, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.