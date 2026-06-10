Aquarium of Niagara announces death of 18-year-old California sea lion named Arie

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Aquarium of Niagara has announced the death of its 18-year-old rescued California sea lion named Arie.

The aquarium said its veterinarians, in cooperation with the animal care staff, made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize Arie earlier this week after a short period of declining health.

"Diagnostic testing revealed a large mass in her abdomen, which a post-mortem necropsy confirmed to be metastatic cancer. The median life expectancy for a female California sea lion is between 19-22 years," the aquarium said in a release.

Arie was rescued three times off the coast of California and arrived at the Aquarium of Niagara in 2009 after authorities deemed that she would be unable to survive if returned to the wild. She lived at Brookfield Zoo Chicago from 2016-2019 as part of a collective breeding effort orchestrated through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. While at the Brookfield Zoo, she gave birth to a male pup, Taylor.

"Upon returning to the Aquarium, Arie became an instant favorite among staff and guests alike. Known for her easygoing and goofy personality, Arie charmed the masses both online and in person," the aquarium said in a release.

In celebration of Arie's life, the aquarium invited the public to share their photos and memories via the Aquarium’s social media channels.

"Arie had a remarkable ability to resonate with people. Whether you saw her during a presentation or discovered her through social media, Arie inspired you to care about aquatic animals and the challenges they face in their natural environment. We are heartbroken by her loss, but we are grateful for the lasting impact she made on guests, staff, and supporters around the world.” - Chad Fifer, president and CEO, Aquarium of Niagara