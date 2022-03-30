Approximately 1,300 Catholic Health patients impacted by data breach

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Health announced approximately 1,300 of its patients have been impacted by a data breach.

According to a release, Ciox Health is a company that provides health information management services to providers and insurers across the U.S and it is working to notify patients whose information may have been part of a data breach.

Catholic Health said it was "an incident involving unauthorized access to a Ciox employee’s email account," and the patients impacted will be receiving a letter from Ciox Health.

A release provided the following details of the breach:

"Emails and attachments may have been downloaded from the Ciox employee’s email account, which was accessed between June 24 and July 2, 2021. Ciox reviewed the account’s contents and learned in late September the emails and attachments contained limited patient information related to its billing inquiries and/or other customer service requests.

The review was completed in early November and between November 23 and December 30, 2021, Ciox began notifying providers whose patient information was involved in the incident."

Catholic Health said for its patients the information may have included: patient names, provider names, dates of birth, dates of service, health insurance information, and/or medical record numbers.

According to Catholic Health, an investigation by Ciox did not find any instances of fraud or identity theft but out of an abundance of caution, it will be notifying those impacted. Patients should review billing statements and contact insurers and providers if they see charges for services they did not receive.

If you have questions you can call (855) 618-3107, Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

