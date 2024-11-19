Applications open for the UUP College Scholarship Fund

BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — Applications are now open for the United University Professions College Scholarship Fund.

The fund awards scholarships to four undergraduate students who excel academically and are dedicated to the goals and ideals of the labor movement.

The awards are given by the union representing faculty at SUNY schools.

Applicants must be full-time SUNY students and have a minimum GPA of 3.75. The deadline is March 1st.

Graduate students can apply for UUP's William Scheuerman Post-baccalaureate Scholarship. To apply, students must have at least 9 credits and a cumulative GPA of 3.95. The deadline is March 1st.

You can find more information about the scholarships here.