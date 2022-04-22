Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Applications now open for Buffalo's Safe Streets 2023 Program

Crews will install traffic calming measures in areas with speeding problems
speed
Jason Dearen/AP
(AP Photo/Jason Dearen)
speed
Posted at 4:34 AM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 04:34:25-04

The City of Buffalo is asking for your input on which neighborhoods could use permanent traffic solutions to help reduce speeding.

Applications are now open for the Slow Streets 2023 Program.

By filling out the application, it alerts the city to speeding problems in your neighborhood. Crews can then install calming measures like speed humps.

Applications are due August 1. You can access the application and learn more about which neighborhoods fit the criteria here.

There's also an interactive map to see where these measures have been installed through the Safe Streets Program in years past.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine