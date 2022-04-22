Applications now open for Buffalo's Safe Streets 2023 Program

The City of Buffalo is asking for your input on which neighborhoods could use permanent traffic solutions to help reduce speeding.

Applications are now open for the Slow Streets 2023 Program.

By filling out the application, it alerts the city to speeding problems in your neighborhood. Crews can then install calming measures like speed humps.

Applications are due August 1. You can access the application and learn more about which neighborhoods fit the criteria here.

There's also an interactive map to see where these measures have been installed through the Safe Streets Program in years past.