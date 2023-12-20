Applications for the NYS Excelsior Scholarship Spring 2024 term are now open

BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — Applications for the Excelsior Scholarship are now open for the Spring 2024 semester.

To qualify, students must do the following:



Plan to attend a SUNY or CUNY two or four-year college

Complete 30 credits per year toward their program of study

Be on track to graduate with an associates degree in two years, or a bachelor's degree in four years.

Students who already have an Excelsior scholarship do not need to apply to continue getting their award payments.

Applications are due by February 2nd.

To apply for the scholarship, click here.

Students who are eligible to apply under the Senator José Peralta New York State DREAM Act can apply here.