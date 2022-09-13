Applications for the 5/14 Survivors Fund are closing soon. What you need to know.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's been four months since the Tops supermarket shooting on Jefferson Avenue, and victims of the shooting are starting to receive some aid.

On Wednesday, the application window for the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund will close.

To be eligible for aid, victims must meet one of these parameters:

You're a legal heir to one of the ten people killed in the shooting You were injured by a bullet or shrapnel during the shooting You suffered a non-shooting related injury as a result of the shooting You were a Tops employee assigned to the Jefferson Avenue store, but was not present on May 14th.

"We're also verifying presence, and we're using the Buffalo Police to verify that presence," Steering Committee President, Reverend Mark Blue said.

When I spoke with Buffalo Police, they say they're following the guidelines of the National Compassion Fund, which is the organization overseeing the 5/14 Survivors Fund, to verify whether or not people were present in the set parameters during the shooting.

Those set parameters run on Jefferson Avenue, from Riley St. to Landon St. and wrap around the back of the store.

With the parameters, Blue said they're still seeing a lot of people looking for aid.

"We have a high volume of individuals who are applying, but they are being verified," Reverend Blue said.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday at 6 pm. You can find the application by clicking here.