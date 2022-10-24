Applications for Home Energy Assistance Program open on Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter is on its way and many worry how they will pay their heating bills this season.

Darlene Ott is now living the retired life.

"I worked for 49 years of my life," Ott said.

Although she's been retired for six years, she said she's always working hard to make ends meet especially in the winter.

"Especially when your bills are hundreds of dollars for gas," she said. "And they don't go down every year they just keep on going up."

Ott shares she gets help from the Home Energy Assistance Program (“HEAP”). She said it's been a huge help.

"The money I don't have to spend on heat I can spend on something else," she said.

HEAP is a federally funded energy program, intended to assist low-income households in meeting home energy needs. Applications for HEAP open on Tuesday.

"As we all know heating costs are projected to go up this year. And we are very weary about that as it pertains to all of our residents especially our seniors," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

Eligibility and benefits are based on:

Income

Household size

Primary heating source

The presence of a vulnerable household member who is under age 6, age 60 or older, or permanently disabled

You must also be a U.S. citizen with a gross monthly income at or below the amount per household size listed below:

Office of the Erie County Executive

The Erie County Department of Social Services says it strongly encourages you to apply online or through other remote channels and to do so sooner rather than later. You can find the application online here or you can contact your local district contact here.

But how much can this resource help? Depending on individual living situations:

On Monday at the Cheektowaga Senior Center Poloncarz had a special message for senior citizens.

"We're here to announce our senior heating help program. That is offered through the office of senior services as well as the department of social services in Erie County," he said.