Applications for Home Energy Assistance Program open on November 1

Winter Heating
Craig Ruttle/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2008 file photo, a high-efficiency natural gas furnace, hot water heater and air conditioning system is installed at a home in Ossining, N.Y. People who heat their homes with natural gas should spend about $105 less this winter than last season. Those using fuel oil or electric heat also will save.(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, file)
Posted at 1:03 PM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 13:03:55-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Applications for New York State's Home Energy Assistance Program (“HEAP”) open on November 1.

The Erie County Department of Social Services says it strongly encourages you to apply online or through other remote channels and to do so sooner rather than later. You can find the application online here or you can contact your local district contact here.

HEAP is a federally funded energy program, intended to assist low-income households in meeting home energy needs.

Eligibility and benefits are based on:

  • Income
  • Household size
  • Primary heating source
  • The presence of a vulnerable household member who is under age 6, age 60 or older, or permanently disabled

You must also be a U.S. citizen with a gross monthly income at or below the amount per household size listed below:

heap web.jpg

