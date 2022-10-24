Applications for Home Energy Assistance Program open on November 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Applications for New York State's Home Energy Assistance Program (“HEAP”) open on November 1.

The Erie County Department of Social Services says it strongly encourages you to apply online or through other remote channels and to do so sooner rather than later. You can find the application online here or you can contact your local district contact here.

HEAP is a federally funded energy program, intended to assist low-income households in meeting home energy needs.

Eligibility and benefits are based on:

Income

Household size

Primary heating source

The presence of a vulnerable household member who is under age 6, age 60 or older, or permanently disabled

You must also be a U.S. citizen with a gross monthly income at or below the amount per household size listed below: