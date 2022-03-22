Applications for Buffalo's 'Community Police Advisory Committee' open Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Applications for Buffalo's new "Community Police Advisory Committee" open Wednesday.

The Buffalo Common Council unanimously adopted a resolution to form the new committee Tuesday and is now calling on residents to apply to join the committee.

“I am looking forward to what this new body will accomplish. It is incredibly important that we give the community the ability to weigh in on topics relating to community police relations and this resolution ensures that the Council achieves this goal.” - Niagara District Council Member David A. Rivera

The committee will be made up of 11 members who must meet the following minimum criteria:

Members must be residents of the city of Buffalo for a minimum of one (1) year

Members must be at least 18 years of age

At least one member shall have a background in mental health

At least one member shall have a legal background

At least one member shall have a history of personal restorative justice

At least one member with a criminal justice background

Applications open Wednesday and the deadline to apply is April 13, 2022.

You can find a link to apply on the City of Buffalo website here, the Buffalo Common Council Facebook here, email a resume to councilstaff@buffalony.gov or submit a physical copy of a resume to the City Clerk (65 Niagara Square, Floor 13, Buffalo, NY 14202).

Earlier this month the common council adopted a resolution to dismantle the city's previous Police Advisory Board and create a new one.