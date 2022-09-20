Apple picking season is here, but it might be a little earlier than you're used to

GASPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Picking apples is an absolute autumn pastime, especially in New York.

According to Applesfromny.com, New York is one of the most popular apple-growing states in the country.

2nd largest apple producing state in the U.S.

29.5 million apple bushels

600+ growers statewide

11 million apple trees

50,000+ acres in six growing regions

Champlain Valley Eastern Hudson Valley Western Hudson Valley Central Lake Country Niagara Frontier





Normally, a standard season doesn't peak for another few weeks, but this Buffalo summer has made things a little difficult.

"We are probably 10 days ahead of schedule," Becker Farms CEO, Melinda Vizcarra, said.

However, it's not stopping their foot traffic. Vizcarra said Becker Farms will still see their best turnout over these next couple of weeks. This is for the people who are unsure of what apples they want, or are unsure when peak season is. Vizcarra doesn't want them to miss out.

"If you're picky about what variety you want, then you should probably come sooner than later. We do have some later varieties, but it's a lot more limited," Vizcarra said.