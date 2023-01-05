Appeal 2023 launched in support of Catholic Charities of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Officials launched Appeal 2023 on Thursday in support of Catholic Charities and the diocesan Fund for the Faith with the goal of raising $9.5 million by June 30.

A release says the annual appeal helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across 80 locations and many diocesan ministries through the Fund for the Faith.

2023 marks the 100th year of Catholic Charities serving Western New York and the 99th year for the annual Appeal.

“The hope Catholic Charities provides for those who are struggling to make ends meet or who are facing challenges impacting their health and well-being every day is evident on the faces of so many across our community. Community support through the annual Appeal is crucial as the funds raised ensures that much needed programs and services can continue. If we look out for our community, we will always create a better place for others who are less fortunate." Adam Sumlin, Ph.D., Appeal 2023 chair

To donate to Appeal 2023 you can visit the Catholic Charities website here or call 716-218-1400. You can also text GIVEHOPE 23 to 44321.