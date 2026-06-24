AP declares Adam Bojak winner of Democratic primary for New York's 149th Assembly District seat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Associated Press has declared Adam Bojak the winner of the Democratic Primary for New York's 149th Assembly District seat.

Bojak faced off against Karen Hoak and Kevin Deese, and he has declared victory. As of 11 p.m., with 96 percent reporting, Bojak had 50 percent of the vote (3,961), Hoak had 33 percent of the vote (2,651) and Deese had 17 percent of the vote (1,359).

You can learn more about Bojak here.

You can find the results of the key races across Western New York here.

