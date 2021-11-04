Watch
'Antarctic Dinosaurs: The Exhibition' coming to Buffalo Museum of Science in 2022

Posted at 6:02 PM, Nov 04, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "Antarctic Dinosaurs: The Exhibition" is coming to the Buffalo Museum of Science in 2022.

On tour from Chicago's Field Museum and beginning in Buffalo February 5, 2022 the exhibit is described as:

"The immersive exhibit introduces guests to how the dinosaurs and their habitat would have looked 250 million years ago, and interactive elements provide an opportunity to learn how the scientists behind these discoveries performed their research in what is now the icy and barren content of Antarctica."

Tickets go on sale December 1 and museum members will have access to discounted member-priced tickets.

You can find more information here.

