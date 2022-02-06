Antarctic Dinosaurs make Buffalo debut

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A new exhibit will take you back in time, and all the way to the south pole.

The Buffalo Museum of Science opened the door to its new Antarctic Dinosaurs exhibit Saturday.

It will be on display for the next six months.

You can touch real fossils, see replicas of life-sized dinosaurs and learn more about the trips that uncovered these artifacts.

Two new dinosaur specimens that are awaiting scientific naming will also be on display as part of the experience.

Antarctic Dinosaurs comes from the Field Museum in Chicago.

This first weekend of the exhibit sold out quickly.