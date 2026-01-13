BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For more than a week, the traffic lights at the busy intersection of Bailey and Genesee have not worked. Drivers have had to rely on stop signs that were temporarily put on the road.

"It's an accident waiting to happen," said one Buffalo resident who did not want to be named.

WATCH: Answers on why traffic lights at a busy Buffalo intersection have been out for days

Stefan wrote to 7 Problem Solvers:

"Bailey and Genesse used to have a stop light, now it is a four-way stop, very dangerous, please check it out you guys are great."

So I went to the intersection on Tuesday, noticing the lights hadn't been working. I contacted Lovejoy Councilman Bryan Bollman. He said one light pole was knocked down in the windstorm from two weeks ago. The lights still hanging remain off.

Bollman said he called the city's department of public works the day it happened.

"I believe there's some controls within the signal that need to be replaced, but I am asking for even a better temporary measure," said Bollman.

I contacted with City of Buffalo's communications department. Buffalo's Deputy Director of Communications told me: "Thank you for reaching out. Per Commissioner Skipper, City of Buffalo crews have identified materials to begin a temporary repair starting [Wednesday.]"

