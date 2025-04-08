Another encore for JoAnn Falletta: BPO extends her contract through 2029

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — JoAnn Falletta has more work to do leading one of the brightest jewels in the Queen City's cultural crown.

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra has extended Falletta's contract by another three years to keep her as music director through the 2028-29 season.

Falletta became the first woman to lead a major American orchestra when she joined the BPO in 1999. She will mark 30 years with the orchestra in 2029.

Under her leadership, the BPO has won two GRAMMY Awards for Best Orchestral Performance, performed at New York City's famed Carnegie Hall three times, and brought its music to Poland during its first international tour in three decades.

Falletta, who received master’s and doctoral degrees from The Juilliard School, holds 12 honorary doctorates from universities in New York, Virginia, Tennessee and Wisconsin.