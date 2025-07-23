"Another Day Another Diner" TikToker features Depew's Smokin' Little Diner

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — A hearty breakfast at a local diner... You really can't go wrong! Pat Fleming is on a mission to go to as many diners as he can in his new social media series, "Another Day Another Diner." He's amassed million of views between TikTok, Instagram and Facebook ever since he launched it back in May.

"As long as i have idea that I want to influence people to go to diners I think everything else will fall into place," said Fleming. "Yeah I travel and pay for food, but I'm happy to pay for pancakes and scrambled eggs."

On Tuesday I joined Fleming at Smokin' Little Diner in Depew, which was recommended to him by many viewers. He was visiting the area while traveling and had to stop by. Check out the video attached to see our experience!

The rule is you have to order what's recommended, and of course a mug of black coffee. We got the BBQ Breakfast, which included eggs, home fries and pulled chicken topped with queso and one of their nine homemade BBQ sauces.

"It's nice that a lot of people recommended him to come here," said Adam Pomietlarz, manager of Smokin' Little Diner. Pomietlarz, makes the homemades sauces and carves up juicy smoked brisket.

WKBW Smoked brisket

Fleming, from the Albany area, has always enjoyed traveling, and loves to try local restaurants. He said going to diners with his girlfriend gave him the idea to start filming his experiences.

Fleming doesn't critique the food, but shares his experience, the ambiance and in many cases, the history.

