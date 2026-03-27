Another boil water order issued for Village of Fredonia water customers

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another boil water order has been issued for Village of Fredonia water customers.

The Chautauqua County Health Department said a disruption at the water treatment plant led to water with elevated levels of turbidity entering the distribution system.

"This water could contain harmful microbes. The water entering the water treatment plant from the Fredonia Reservoir has high levels of turbidity which cannot be adequately treated at the water treatment plant. Boiling the water kills bacteria and other microbes that may be present," a release says.

The health department said all Fredonia water customers must boil water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and making coffee until further notice. The water must be brought to a rolling boil for one minute, then cooled before use.

"Boiled or bottled water must be used to wash dishes by hand; dishes should be allowed to completely air dry after washing. Home dishwashers that reach a temperature of 170⁰F and have a full dry cycle can be used in place of boiled water. The water may be used for bathing as long as it is not consumed. The water is safe for laundry," a release says.

A spokesperson for the Fredonia Fire Department said water quality sampling is expected to begin as early as Sunday, pending operational conditions, and the order will remain in effect until lab testing confirms that the water supply meets all safety standards.

This is the latest in a series of boil water orders for Fredonia water customers.

In September 2025, after its eighth boil water order in three years, we reported that the village board approved a bond of $17.5 million that would help cover the cost of a new water system. That would lead to the village decommissioning its reservoir and hooking up to the North County Water District.

There were two more boil water orders issued in December 2025, the other in early February 2026.