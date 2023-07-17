Annual SkyRide gives cyclists a different perspective of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Skyway was used for a different type of traffic today — bicycles.

Over 1,400 people rode in GObike's annual SkyRide, which gives cyclists a once-a-year opportunity to experience an iconic view of Buffalo.

The event welcomed every level of biking experience.

"There is definitely a biking community here in Buffalo and it's a really tight-knit community," Ryan McPherson, a long-time cyclist and SkyRide participant, said. "But there are always new people, lots of families, lots of people introducing urban biking to their kids."

One of the newcomers was James Lai, who said his colleagues convinced him to join in on the fun.

"We get to look into Lake Erie, so I'm actually pretty psyched about it," Lai said. "Especially riding with my whole group of coworkers — that's amazing."

The first event of the day featured a SkyRace, which was new this year, where competitive and experienced cyclists could race on the Skyway.

SkyRide kicked off soon after, where bikers could ride at a slower pace to admire the beauty of the city.

"If you're going over the Skyway in your car at 55 miles-per-hour, you don't get to slow down and see the city rising behind you and the historical significance of being over the water that made Buffalo what it really is," McPherson said.

The event took place on 716 Day — a celebration of the city of Buffalo.

"Because I'm not originally coming from Buffalo, for me to participate in a local event, it's made me feel a sense of belonging," Lai said.

The SkyRide ended with an after-party filled with food, drinks and music.