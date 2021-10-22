Annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Show returns to Knox Farm State Park

Watch
Posted at 5:35 AM, Oct 22, 2021
EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Annual Holiday Arts and Crafts will take place at Knox Farm State Park on Saturday, October 23rd and Sunday, October 24th. It runs from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm each day.

It will be held inside the historic Stables for the first time ever, which most people have never stepped foot inside. There will be over 80 vendors, with a selection of holiday decor for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas, along with gift items. There will also be works of art from stained glass and re-purposed jewelry to handmade textiles and paintings.

Admission to the show is $5.00 and valet parking is available for $10. You can reserve you spot here. Check out friendsofknoxfarm.org for more information

