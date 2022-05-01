Anniversary Mass to mark 175 years of Diocese of Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — This weekend marks a very special milestone for Roman Catholics here in Western New York.

A Mass Sunday at St. Joseph Cathedral in Downtown Buffalo celebrated 175 years since the creation of the Diocese of Buffalo.

Bishop Michael Fisher presided over the service.

It's all part of a year long celebration to mark the day Pope Pius IX established it back in 1847.

The Diocese of Buffalo includes eight counties of Western New York, and is home to more than 500,000 Catholics.

The Diocese is currently made up of 160 parishes, 38 elementary schools, 12 high schools and 7 colleges and universities.