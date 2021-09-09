Annie's Adventures: remembering an old friend and raising funds to help new ones

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — While taking your cans or bottles to places like Upstate Bottle Return in Lockport, you might see a donation bin. One bin at that location off of Lincoln Avenue belongs to Annie Leeds Adventures.

Normally, Annie makes and sells bracelets to raise money for her charity. This summer, she was honored by the Erie County legislature for raising $15,000.

“I'll post them and they'll sell out. I'm currently doing Buffalo Bills ones, which are going like crazy,” said Leeds.

You can check our her Facebook page here.

She's a senior in high school and can only make so many bracelets by herself. So, she's got the help of Upstate Bottle Return.

“It means the world to me that I'm still able to fund raise despite my busy schedule,” said Leeds.

The charity provides fun opportunities for chronically ill kids, something Annie knows about first hand.

“'I’ve been in the hospital so many times and there's so many people that have helped me. I just want to give that back. And knowing that I'm making other people happy, just like the people made me happy,” said Leeds.

She started Annie's Adventures a few years back in honor of her friend, Kenley. 7 Eyewitness News told the story of the two meeting in person for the first time in 2017.

“My best friend, who I met on Facebook, who had the same type of mitochondrial disease as I do. She passed away due to complications of the disease,” said Leeds.

In the logo of Annie Leeds Adventures are two stick figures holding hands. One has wings and a halo, that’s Kenley.

Annie hopes this new source of funding for her charity can help more people, people like herself and like her friend, Kenley.

