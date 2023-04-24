Animal adoption, behavior volunteers needed at SPCA Serving Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County is currently looking for volunteers to join their adoption and behavior departments.

Volunteers in the SPCA's adoption department will help match potential adopters with animals that are the right fit for their homes.

They will also help with guest interaction, answering possible adopters' questions, reporting medical and behavioral conditions, and cleaning up after the animals.

Volunteers in the adoption department will help to ensure the overall welfare of dogs, cats, and small dogs is maintained. They will also help with the basic cleaning of kennels, waste, walking dogs, guest interactions, and adoption matching.

The SPCA is looking for volunteers 18 years old and older.

Those who are interested in volunteering at the SPCA can apply here.