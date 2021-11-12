Angola VFW back up and running this Veteran's Day

ANGOLA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Down Route 5 in Angola this Veteran’s Day, it was a celebration at the VFW.

“We got a couple months under our belt and we're doing pretty good,” said Eric Robinson is a Navy veteran, and now the quartermaster of the Angola VFW.

The VFW building was, originally, the birthplace and home of Willis Carrier the inventor of the modern air conditioner. Robinson said it was almost no longer the home of this VFW.

“So a lot of different things were going on. We almost lost the building under a couple of circumstances, but as of September 2nd we are back open, back under veteran control,” added Robinson.

He's using this new role to help as many vets as he can.

“We have online services for veterans now, so any veteran in the area that may have trouble getting online connecting to the hospital, those kind of things, we can offer those kinds of services to them,” said Robinson.