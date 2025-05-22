Angola man sentenced to prison in crash that killed 8-year-old boy from Blasdell

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 53-year-old Markus R. Genovese of Angola was sentenced in Erie County Court to five to 15 years in prison, and his New York State driver’s license was revoked.

According to the DA's office, on June 8, 2024, Genovese was driving a pickup truck north on Route 5 in Hamburg when he crashed into another vehicle that was stopped at the intersection to make a left turn onto Eckhardt Road. He was driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and without a valid license when he crashed. After the crash, he abandoned his vehicle and ran from the scene. He was located in the woods nearby a short time later.

Two children were passengers in the vehicle that Genovese hit. Eight-year-old Thomas Ross of Blasdell, who was sitting in the backseat on the driver's side, was killed in the crash. A four-year-old, who was sitting in the backseat on the passenger's side, was hurt and taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital, where he was treated for injuries and released.

In March, Genovese pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter, one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter and one count of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death.