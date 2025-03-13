Angola man pleads guilty to charges in crash that killed 8-year-old boy from Blasdell

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man from Angola has pleaded guilty to multiple charges in a crash that killed an 8-year-old boy from Blasdell in June 2024.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said 53-year-old Markus R. Genovese pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of second-degree manslaughter, one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter and one count of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death.

According to the DA's office, on June 8, 2024, Genovese was driving a pickup truck north on Route 5 in Hamburg when he crashed into the rear end of another vehicle that was stopped at the intersection to make a left turn onto Eckhardt Road. He was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and without a valid license when he crashed. After the crash, he abandoned his vehicle and ran from the scene. He was located in the woods nearby a short time later.

Two children were passengers in the vehicle that Genovese hit. Eight-year-old Thomas Ross of Blasdell, who was sitting in the backseat on the driver's side, was killed in the crash. A four-year-old, who was sitting in the backseat on the passenger's side, was hurt and taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital, where he was treated for injuries and released.

Genovese is scheduled to be sentenced on May 12. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and remains held without bail.