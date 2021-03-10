Angola man arrested for DWI with BAC over three times legal limit in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say an Angola man has been arrested on several charges including driving while intoxicated with BAC over three times the legal limit and with a suspended license in Cheektowaga, overnight Sunday.

State Police say they stopped 27-year-old Dmarcus Tallchief for multiple vehicle and traffic violations, just after midnight on Sunday.

According to state police, Tallchief was transferred over to State Police in Buffalo where his blood alcohol content was at .26 percent.

State Police also say Tallchief had three prior DWI convictions within the last ten years and is required to to operate a vehicle with an ignition interlock device.

Tallchief was charged with the following



Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st degree

Operating a Motor Vehicle with no Ignition Interlock Device

Tallchief was released on an appearance ticket to a sober third party and is expected to appear in Town of Cheektowaga Court on March 19th.