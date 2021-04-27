Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Anesthesiologist accused of falsifying patient records to steal drugs for himself

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
An anesthesiologist from Williamsville is facing multiple charges after prosecutors say he used fentanyl intended for a patient.
fentanyl.png
Posted at 12:59 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 12:59:35-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An anesthesiologist from Williamsville is accused of falsifying the records of multiple patients in order to steal prescription fentanyl for himself.

John LoFaso, 34, is charged with one count of falsifying business records - a felony - and one count each of fraud and deceit related to controlled substances, and criminal possession of a controlled substance - both misdemeanors.

According to prosecutors, LoFaso modified a patient's medical records after the chart had been closed while working at Buffalo General Medical Center on January 3.

The hospital's pharmacy manager uncovered the criminal activity following an internal investigation. That investigation found LoFaso had changed patient records to illegally obtain prescription fentanyl five other times, prosecutors said.

LoFaso faces a maximum of four years in prison if convicted on all charges.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Health-Wellness-480x360.jpg

Managing the pressure and stopping the stigma