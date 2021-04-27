Anesthesiologist accused of falsifying patient records to steal drugs for himself

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An anesthesiologist from Williamsville is accused of falsifying the records of multiple patients in order to steal prescription fentanyl for himself.

John LoFaso, 34, is charged with one count of falsifying business records - a felony - and one count each of fraud and deceit related to controlled substances, and criminal possession of a controlled substance - both misdemeanors.

According to prosecutors, LoFaso modified a patient's medical records after the chart had been closed while working at Buffalo General Medical Center on January 3.

The hospital's pharmacy manager uncovered the criminal activity following an internal investigation. That investigation found LoFaso had changed patient records to illegally obtain prescription fentanyl five other times, prosecutors said.

LoFaso faces a maximum of four years in prison if convicted on all charges.