And that's a wrap: M&T's Plaza Event Series folds after 54 years in Downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A summertime tradition for more than half a century in Downtown Buffalo has played its final note.

M&T Bank has pulled the plug on its Plaza Event Series, which entertained lunchtime crowds for free weekdays every June, July and August outside the bank's headquarters on Main Street.

The series featured local bands, musicians, singers and entertainers for 54 years, according to a tally by Buffalo Business First. But a bank spokesperson says attendance over the years had dwindled, and the pandemic only made things worse with more people working from home.

M&T Bank, which has more than 5,000 employees in the Central Business District, says it remains as committed as ever to downtown, and is exploring new opportunities to connect with the community.

