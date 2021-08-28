Anchor Bar opens location on Buffalo State College campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo staple is now open at one of Buffalo's college campuses.

The Anchor Bar has opened its first location on a college campus, opening at Buffalo State College.

The location will serve students, faculty, and staff with Buffalo-based food in the Campbell Student Union at Buffalo State College.

“There isn’t a better, more ideal fit than Anchor Bar,” said Glenn Bucello, resident district manager of Chartwells Dining Services on campus. “Our number one seller is chicken wings. Our students love chicken wings. Not only does it appeal to the commuter, it introduces our students from New York City to what Buffalo is known for.”

The Anchor Bar at Buffalo State College opened Friday and will serve a limited menu, including chicken wings, boneless chicken wings, beef-on-weck, and several vegetarian options.

“We are thrilled to be a new dining option for students and staff,” said Michelle Buchholz, marketing director at Anchor Bar Franchise & Development Co. “‘The Home of the Original Chicken Wing’ is a perfect iconic restaurant for everyone to enjoy! This is a great addition to our expanding franchise portfolio.”

“When I would talk about it, they’d say, ‘did you say Anchor Bar,’ almost in disbelief,” Bucello said. “Everybody is super excited about it being on campus.”