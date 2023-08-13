Analysis: How the recent asylum seeker charges could change the Erie County Executive race

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Saturday that Erie County will stop accepting asylum seekers at this time.

The announcement comes after an asylum seeker was arrested Friday evening for alleged sexual abuse. Days before, another asylum seeker was charged with rape.

7 News' Kristen Mirand sat down with 7 News Political Analyst Bob McCarthy about this situation and how it could impact the Erie County Executive race over the next few months.

Asylum Seekers in Cheektowaga

With the recent announcement from Poloncarz about the situation with asylum seekers, McCarthy said he is now taking an opposite approach. Poloncarz was one of the few county leaders to welcome migrants.

"He is admitting that trust that was put into this situation was betrayed, as he put it, so it’s a problem for him," McCarthy said.

National Guard members will soon be arriving at the three hotels in Cheektowaga where the asylum seekers are staying. McCarthy said calling in the National Guard is about as serious as you can get.

County Executive race

McCarthy said it is too soon to say how much this situation will impact the race in November, but he said Republican candidates did not have a message or issue until the first asylum seeker charge came along.

"Now this is on everybody’s radar," McCarthy said.

Chrissy Casilio is the Republican candidate who will take on Poloncarz. McCarthy said Casilio did not have much of an issue to run on until now.

“And she [Casilio] has a strong argument,” he said, “This is a very serious situation involving horrific crimes and alleged horrific crimes but by the same token she now has something to really drive home and I think it’ll resonate with a lot of people.”

McCarthy believes this is something other Republicans will run on moving forward.

“I think that they are ready to proceed on this and make whatever hay they can out of it," he added.

Still, McCarthy said there is a long way to go before this race changes. According to his sources, Poloncarz has a considerable lead in the polls but this situation could cut into it.

“It is still a long way to go for her to overcome Mark Poloncarz in an overwhelmingly Democratic Party that can go Republican," he explained.

He said Erie County has only had two Democratic county executives in the history of the office since the early 1960s.