'An inspiration to me and so many Americans': New York politicians react to President Jimmy Carter's death

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The longest living president in United States history, Jimmy Carter, died Sunday at the age of 100. Following the announcement, several New York politicians at the state and federal level issued statements, reacting to and reflecting on the loss.

Governor Kathy Hochul took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share her condolences. She wrote:

"President Jimmy Carter embodied decency and integrity throughout his life of public service. I'll never forget as a teenager meeting him in Buffalo. He was an inspiration to me and so many Americans. Our hearts are with the Carter family during this difficult time."

Branden Camp/AP Former President Jimmy Carter stands behind his birthday cake during his 90th birthday celebration held at Georgia Southwestern University, Oct. 4, 2014, in Americus, Ga.

We caught up with former congressman John LaFalce who worked with President Carter on getting federal funding for Love Canal in the 1970s.

"I served with 6 presidents and I have different and pleasant memories with each and every one, Democrat or Republican. With Jimmy Carter, I always thought of him as the most intellectually honest of any president. That served him well, sometimes got him in a little difficulty too. But I doubt that we've ever had a president that was more good than Jimmy Carter."

Former Congressman LaFalce says he has fond memories with President Carter



Congressman Tim Kennedy issued the following statement:

“I join the entire nation and international community in mourning the loss of President Jimmy Carter, a peanut farmer, veteran, and Nobel Peace Prize recipient. As President, despite facing historic challenges both foreign and domestic, he advanced human rights, fought for energy independence, and brokered the Camp David Accords. In the years following his time in office, he dedicated his life to preserving democracy, protecting the environment, and providing housing to those in need through his work with Habitat for Humanity. Katie and I hold his family and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers.”

Senator Kirsten Gilibrand said:

“President Jimmy Carter was a devoted public servant, a lifelong activist, and a prolific humanitarian. I am devastated to hear of his passing, but I know that his legacy will live on through the work of the Carter Center and the thousands of people he influenced throughout his life. My thoughts are with his family today. He will be deeply missed.”

AP Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter walk down Pennsylvania Avenue after Carter was sworn in as the nation's 39th president, Jan. 20, 1977, in Washington.

Congressman Nick Langworthy offered prayers to the Carter family on social media:

"I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of President Jimmy Carter, a man of faith who was dedicated to public service. His legacy of humanitarian work and commitment to helping others will always be remembered. My prayers are with his family during this difficult time."

(Neil Hall/Pool Photo via AP, File Former President Jimmy Carter speaks on the eradication of the Guinea worm, Feb. 3, 2016, at the House of Lords in London.

Senator Chuck Schumer also took to X to say:

"As we remember President Carter's extraordinary life, we also honor the countless lives he touched through his vision and generosity. My thoughts are with the Carter family and all those mourning this incredible man. May his memory be a blessing and an enduring reminder of what it means to truly serve."

