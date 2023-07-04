An Independence Day tradition: KeyBank hosts 27th Annual Celebration at Sahlen Field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's all about tradition.

"We celebrate every year," Bisons Fan Charles Lewis said. "There's no place I'd rather be other than the Bisons Game here with family."

"We did it a lot before COVID so we're just trying to pick it back up and do it again," Bisons Fan Aaron Jantz said.

However, there's one memory that these fans seem to have in common thanks to a man named Tim Girot. If that name doesn't sound familiar then his voice certainly will.

"Cold Labatts, Bud Lights, Peanuts," Girot shouted.

Ring a bell?

It's the man, the myth, and the legend! It's Conehead and he knows a thing or two about old traditions that turn into core memories for so many.

"So keep me in mind, I'm easy to find," Girot said.

"Conehead was always cool to me from day one," Lewis said. "He always came and hung out. He always sold me peanuts ever since I was a little kid."

"It's kind of funny because the older I get, I get people that come in from out of town, and they say oh you're still doing this, they remember me," Girot said.

"It's like you used to serve my grandfather, they used to serve my dad who passed away. It's kind of heartwarming because I so love what I do. I really enjoy it. And to know that I actually touch people's lives it's kind of amazing because I thought all I did was serve beer, but I no only serve beer, I try to give them a smile and they try to remember me."

Girot said there's nothing like a game at Sahlen Field to enjoy the annual KeyBank Independence Day Eve Celebration.

"It's one of my favorite days of the year because people are here, people are drinking and it's hot," Girot said.

Monday night's game marked the 27th year of families celebrating the 4th of July there. Not only did the sky shine bright with the largest firework show of the season, but the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra was also joined by the United States Army Jazz Ambassadors.

"It's actually spine-tingling when the veterans get up and they honor them," Girot said. "It's one of the great events of the summer in Buffalo. It really is."

So, whether you're like Tylor Chamberlain who said he's here celebrating old memories.

My 27th birthday is tomorrow," Chamberlain said. "I love spending my birthday (here) because my grandmother has always taken me to this game."

Or you're making new memories like Dave Hall and his son Colton who caught a game ball for the very first time.

"Well it hurt it hit me in the back but he's pretty happy about it," Hall said.

Girot said whichever it is, keep on coming back because there are decades and decades of more memories to be made.

"The older I get the better it is," Girot said.