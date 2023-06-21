An iconic tree was cut down in North Collins and neighbors are upset

Neighbors in North Collins say a large, iconic tree that has stood tall for more than a century was cut down.

Community members call it the "Lion King Tree" because it resembles one you might see in the Disney movie but they say someone took the tree down last weekend and they hope that person is caught.

Michael Stefan owns the property where the tree stood for over 100 years. He says people would drive by just to see it, stop to take pictures, and even visit. He explains, "I heard the one story of how a school bus used to go by with some children and they used to sing the song, the Lion King song when they would see the tree."

He also says people would meet for dates under the tree but they will no longer be able to do that because someone recently cut it down. The Erie County Sheriff's office confirms say it is investigating and it was allegedly cut down sometime between June 17 and June 18.

Stefan says he plans to cut up the tree and hand out pieces of it to those who want them. Although he's upset, he says, "life goes on." His neighbor echoes that same sentiment saying, "it's that circle of life like the Lion King."

The circle of life is one of the central themes of The Lion King but the movie also revolves around revenge and even though neighbors are upset, they don't want revenge. they say they just want justice.

"This tree meant so much to so many people. I cried. I'm probably going to cry now," said Cindy Eleem who was looking forward to bringing her grandson to see the landmark. She has fond memories of her kids growing up with the "Lion King Tree" in their backyard and says, "they would look out the window and they would say mom it's the Lion King."

Stefan says a tree has already been donated to plant in its place.