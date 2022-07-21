An event to remember 3-year-old Shaquelle Walker Jr. on Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Community groups are coming together to host a "It's a Family Affair Event" in memory of 3-year-old Shaquelle Walker Jr. Shaquelle was shot and killed while celebrating the Fourth of July last year at the Ferry Grider Homes with his family.

The event is Saturday, July 23rd from 1-4 p.m. at the Ferry Grider Homes on East Ferry Street in Buffalo.

"We believe it takes a village, but it starts with a family. So that's why we named the event a family affair," Linda Henderson, a member of MVP, said.

MVP

"We want to let the family know that we love you. We support you. We're here for you. You're not alone. We haven't forgotten," Mia Ayers-Goss, the executive director of MVP said.

They hope the event brings some positivity to Shaquelle's family and the entire community.

"I'm hoping it'll be a day of happiness where people feel like there's folks that care about me. There's folks that care about us, and we haven't been forgotten," Elmore said.

Elmore is sponsoring the event, and Most Valuable Parents, or MVP, has planned it. Back to Basics Outreach Ministries, Stop the Violence Coalition, SNUG, Buffalo Employment and Training Center, and Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S. are participating.

There will be free food, clothes and books at the event. There will also be a bounce house, face painting, and haircuts.

"Some of them never had a haircut. So the fresh haircut will give them prestige and honor to hold their head up," Murray Holman, the executive director of Stop the Violence Coalition, said.

"The haircuts make the kids feel like they're special too. They need attention too like we all do," Jimmy Stanfield, the owner of Urban Cuts Boutique Barber Shop, said.

Some kids who go this weekend may even leave with a job or a mentor.

"We have jobs available for some of the kids that are from 14 to 24," Holman said.

"My shop is open for them to come here. This could be a workshop for them too. If they choose to be a barber, this shop is open to them. I'll be more than happy to teach them," Stanfield said.